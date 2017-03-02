Stonington annual town meeting

News Feature

Election

Monday, March 6, 8 a.m. to noon

Town hall (upstairs)



Candidates

Municipal, unopposed:

Selectman, two seats, three-year, John Robbins and John Steed

School Board, voted at large both towns:

Unopposed, three-year term,

Skip Greenlaw

Contested, one-year seat,

Loring Kydd and Amy Vaughn



Business meeting

Monday, March 6, 3 p.m.

Town hall (upstairs)

Warrant articles: 81

Municipal budget: $1,620,673

Increase: $19,682



Warrant items at a glance

Proposed marijuana moratorium ordinance

$20,000 request from Opiate-Free Island Partnership Task Force (with same request in Deer Isle)

$6,000 request for parking enforcement

Additional $200,000 from surplus requested for work at transfer station

Additional $100,000 from surplus for sidewalks and drainage along Main St. from Thurlow’s Hill to Hagen Dock

