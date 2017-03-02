Island Ad-Vantages Logo

News Feature

Stonington
Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, March 2, 2017
Stonington annual town meeting

Election
Monday, March 6, 8 a.m. to noon
Town hall (upstairs)

Candidates
Municipal, unopposed:
Selectman, two seats, three-year, John Robbins and John Steed
School Board, voted at large both towns:
Unopposed, three-year term,
Skip Greenlaw
Contested, one-year seat,
Loring Kydd and Amy Vaughn

Business meeting
Monday, March 6, 3 p.m.
Town hall (upstairs)
Warrant articles: 81
Municipal budget: $1,620,673
Increase: $19,682

Warrant items at a glance
Proposed marijuana moratorium ordinance
$20,000 request from Opiate-Free Island Partnership Task Force (with same request in Deer Isle)
$6,000 request for parking enforcement
Additional $200,000 from surplus requested for work at transfer station
Additional $100,000 from surplus for sidewalks and drainage along Main St. from Thurlow’s Hill to Hagen Dock


