Local men cook up a storm, raise money for local scholarships

News Feature

Phil Elkin, center, smiles as he tempts would-be tasters into trying his Hungarian Mushroom Soup. The soup took home this year’s Best Soup or Salad at the Men Who Cook event on Saturday March 18.

Guests at this year’s Men Who Cook dinner were treated to an eclectic smorgasbord of dishes and flavors when they arrived at the Deer Isle-Stonington High School gymnasium on Saturday, March 18, according to a news release from event organizers.



Spicy Thai Noodles, Biscuit Tortoni, Mediterranean Farro Salad, and Nutella Crepe Cakes were just a few of the dishes served for the 13th annual benefit dinner. Over 130 community members came out to enjoy music from Isle of Jazz and taste what their neighbors had whipped up for the meal.



Twenty-seven men put their best dish forward at this year’s event. After tasting, guests had an opportunity to vote for their favorites in three categories. Phil Elkin took home the honors for Best Soup or Salad with his Hungarian Mushroom Soup. In the Appetizer and Main Dish category, Barrett Gray placed first with his Seafood Newberg. Demetrius Pezaris and H. Phoenix wowed diners with their Bavarian Crème Popovers and took the most votes for Best Dessert. At the end of the evening though, it was the Five Spice Pork Stew from the Island Smiths (Griffith and Tom Kellogg, Doug Wilson) that impressed diners the most, and they went home with the Best in Show award.



All proceeds from the event benefit the Zach Rosenfield Memorial Scholarship, which supports graduating high school seniors pursuing studies related to the culinary arts, agriculture, ecology, health, and nutrition. To date, the Scholarship has been awarded to seven students, totaling $7,500. To learn more about the scholarship or any of Edible Island’s other programs, call Wes Norton at 367-5888 or visit edibleisland.org.

