Selectmen urge delegation to oppose Trump budget cuts

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

The town’s selectmen will urge Maine’s Congressional Delegation to oppose President Trump’s proposed budget that would eliminate the Community Development Block Grant program.



At the urging of Chairman Chris Betts, the board authorized Town Manager Kathleen Billings to write a letter on its behalf to Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Bruce Poliquin to fight to save the CDBG funding.



The president’s initial budget proposal would reduce funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, including funds for the $3 billion CDBG program.



Betts decried the proposed CDBG cuts, noting that the town has relied heavily on the program for a variety of projects over the years including two projects planned for this year. The town received a $300,000 CDBG grant for the work at Hagen Dock, and the water company is utilizing a $1 million CDBG grant to fund the replacement of the Main Street water main.



“We can’t lose that grant program,” Betts said.



Selectmen Evelyn Duncan was puzzled by the president’s planned cuts, noting that he had promised to rebuild and expand the nation’s infrastructure. While some CDBG grant funding is funneled to community support groups to fund social programs, many towns in Maine, including Stonington, have used the grant program for infrastructure improvements.



“It just doesn’t make sense,” Duncan said.



The selectmen unanimously authorized Billings to write to the delegation. Billings said she already had begun drafting the letter in an effort to get it to the state’s Congressional representatives before a vote on the proposed budget cuts expected sometime this week.



Meanwhile, crews could be back at work on Hagen Dock as early as this week.



Work on the rebuilding of the public dock had been halted during the winter, but Billings said Monday that workers would begin preliminary prep work this week and restart work in earnest next week.



The project involves a complete rebuild of the public dock. Billings said crews need to complete work on the granite wall particularly in the area near the public landing. They also need to finish replacing the fill material before installing new surface paving over the structure.



Other work will include the installation of a railing and sidewalk, lighting, a garden area and benches.

