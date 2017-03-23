Special town meeting to discuss shellfish ordinance

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

A special town meeting to approve amendments to Deer Isle’s Shellfish Ordinance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23.



A brief public hearing was held March 16 to discuss the changes, most of which Selectman Lewis Ellis said were “housekeeping” issues, changing wordage, including “digging” to “harvesting” and clarifying that a junior license is for ages 13 to 18.



Under Designation, Scope and Qualifications in the ordinance, the addition of license descriptions for Junior Resident Commercial, Junior Nonresident Commercial, Senior Resident Commercial, Senior Nonresident Commercial, Senior Resident Recreational and Senior Nonresident recreational have been added as a way to differentiate between those applying for licenses.



During the public hearing, Town Clerk Heather Cormier noted that, as it is done now, those who want to apply for or renew licenses in both Deer Isle and Stonington have to go to both town offices to do so. Since the licenses are done by lottery, it is essentially on a first come, first serve basis, which means that a person could miss out in either town. Cormier said that going forward, that lottery will be done at one location for both towns, with both town clerks drawing names.



The amount of licenses given out can vary each year, depending on the shellfish resources. As such, the Shellfish Committee will meet with the Department of Marine Resources annually to review the town’s shellfish resources, its size distribution, abundance and wardens’ reports to determine how many licenses will be given out, according to the ordinance. The town clerk will then issue resident and nonresident licenses on May 1, which become valid June 1.



Cormier explained that for every 10 licenses pulled, three will automatically go into the lottery, while the remainder will go on a waiting list.

