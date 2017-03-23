Island schools create five-year plan to combat substance abuse

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

To battle substance abuse issues for students attending Island schools, Deer Isle-Stonington High School Principal Todd West, elementary school Principal Carla Magoon, the school nurse and guidance counselors have put together a five-year plan. That plan, which will tackle prevention and education on issues surrounding substance abuse, will serve as a tool at all grade levels, said West.



“About 18 months ago, [Stonington Town Manager] Kathleen Billings pulled together a team, including Scott Kane, myself and a few other people due to concern about substance use in the area,” said West. “She asked us what we could do to sort of combat this issue.”



That meeting led to several more meetings, and soon more people became involved. The group eventually morphed into the Opiate-Free Island Partnership. In June, the group asked what the schools would need to work toward a higher level of help for students dealing with substance abuse, either on a first-hand basis or through issues surrounding their caregivers. West, Magoon and others involved at the school came up with what would become the five-year plan.



“We realized that we couldn’t do much in terms of treatment or recovery for people using drugs, because we don’t have that capacity here, but we knew we could do a lot surrounding the education component,” West said.



While he has not seen much opiate use from the students, West said he recognizes that other drugs deemed less dangerous are circulating. With the new plan, West hopes that students will become more aware of the dangers of those drugs.



“OFIP is really focused on opiate use, but for us, we want to focus on the broader picture,” said West. “We want kids to be aware of all of the dangers out there around drugs, and give them the tools to be able to say no.”



West said that increased programs and presentations at all grade levels will help further education around the issues of substance abuse. One of those programs, Every 15 Minutes, is coming to the school in April. The program involves simulating a car accident, complete with a student victim, police officers and parents of the victim (see additional information on page 2).



The intervention component is also crucial to helping combat the substance issue, said West. The plan will tackle intervention by continuing to provide support for students through the Alateen program and by providing students with afterschool programs and counseling services.



“I’m really excited about the resiliency efforts and afterschool programs,” said West. “A lot of kids already know the dangers surrounding these things, but these programs will really give them what they need to navigate through high pressure social situations and hopefully give them the confidence to walk away.”

