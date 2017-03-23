Winter sports awards highlight excellence

Scott's Sports Spot

by Jack Scott

The following winter sports awards were handed out recently. Girls basketball coach Randy Shepard gave out the following awards: Brienna Limeburner got Rookie of the Year Award; Abby Stinson and Kaley Eaton each got Most Improved Award; Orly Vaughn got Defensive Award; Lily Gray got High Scorer Award; Katie Hutchinson got Rebound Award; and Jesslyn Gove and Madison Frazier each got the Harry Scott Sportsmanship Award.



Boys basketball coach Rufus Nicole handed out the following awards: Skylar Perez got the Walden Award, Silas Bates got the Coach’s Award; Dakota Gillen got the Prospect Award; Ethan Shepard got the Captain Award; Mason Oliver got the MVP Award; Tobey Snow, Ethan Bates-Cole, Stephen Cochrane, Tyson Rice, and Nathan Winchester each received the Volunteer for Anything Award; and Mason Oliver got the Donald Bartlett Leadership Award.



At the PVC Scholar Award banquet, Jordyn Judkins received one of the few scholarships for $1,000. She is the first scholar athlete from DISHS ever to receive one of these scholarships.

