Northwest utility honors Deer Isle native

News Feature

Carrie Cobb with BPA Administrator Elliot Mainzer during the awards ceremony on March 16.

The Bonneville Power Administration, an agency under the U.S. Department of Energy, presented Portland, Oregon, resident Carrie Cobb with one of its highest honors as part of the agency’s 2017 Administrator’s Excellence Awards Program.



The annual program honors employees and members of the public whose innovation, initiative, superior service or courageous acts have made exceptional contributions to BPA’s mission, the electric utility industry or the local community, according to a news release from BPA.



BPA Administrator Elliot Mainzer presented the awards earlier this month at BPA’s Portland, Ore., headquarters.



Cobb, who is the market research lead in BPA’s Energy Efficiency organization, received the Administrator’s Award for Workplace or Technology Innovation. The award recognizes individuals who have significantly contributed to BPA’s mission as it serves the Pacific Northwest.



Cobb’s outstanding energy efficiency work is recognized around the Pacific Northwest as groundbreaking. She pioneered what’s known as Momentum Savings, a breakthrough in the calculation of how savings from energy efficiency programs are quantified.



Cobb was homeschooled in Deer Isle, graduating high school in 1993. She went on to earn dual bachelor’s degrees in economics and Spanish in 2006, graduating summa cum laude from the University of Portland in Portland, Oregon. She has been at BPA for seven years.

