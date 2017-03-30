Stonington fisherman receives Lifetime Achievement Award

News Feature

Bob Williams was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Maine Lobstermen’s Association earlier this month.

by Monique Labbe

Bob Williams just turned 80 on March 27. A couple of weeks before that, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Fishermen’s Forum ceremony, an event held by the Maine Lobstermen’s Association. While a small handful of people knew about the award, Williams and his wife Diane were left completely in the dark before his name was called.



“It was a complete surprise,” said Williams. “I had no idea at all.”



If there were such a thing as stat sheets for fishing, Williams’ would speak for itself. The lifetime Stonington resident has been on a fishing boat for 62 years, starting as soon as he graduated high school. He worked under several fishermen in the area for about 10 years before venturing out on his own, creating a successful livelihood to support his family.



“Starting up was fairly inexpensive back in those days,” said Williams. “I bought my first boat for $1,000. Nowadays those things’ll cost you almost 40 times that much.”



Williams grew up on Burnt Cove in Stonington, and 80 years later lives in a house he built himself just a stone’s throw away from his childhood stomping grounds.



“I’ve lived here all my life,” he said. “When we built this house, Diane designed the whole thing and did the painting inside.”



Williams has seen changes in the fishing industry and in Stonington over the years. When he first started in the business, lobster was sold at 25 to 35 cents a pound. Today, it can go anywhere from $7 to $10 a pound, he said. Bait was also inexpensive, as were boats and traps.



“The quarry was also alive back then,” said Williams. “I worked there for one offseason when I wasn’t on the boat one year. And wood cutting, that was big too. People had teams of horses who would pull the wood out and they’d cut it by hand. I’ve done that before too.”



Williams said the amount of lobster being caught has been rising steadily since 1990. Before that, the numbers were nowhere near the numbers being caught today.



“It’s a cycle,” he said. “You get the years where the numbers are really down, and then you can go decades with them being on the rise. That’s where we’re at now, but I’m sure it’ll start to change again at some point.”



While many people celebrating their 80th birthdays are doing so in full retirement, Williams still goes out on the water for eight months out of the year, working 10-12 hour days to produce a good catch.



“I’m semi retired,” he joked. “I don’t think a lobsterman retires unless his health fails him. I’ve been lucky to still have my health, so I’ll keep going as long as I can.”

