Changes to town government could happen in Deer Isle

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Deer Isle Selectmen have scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, to discuss several proposed changes to the town government.



Highlighting that meeting will be a discussion to move away from the selectmen model of authority to a town manager, something the selectmen have briefly discussed in meetings over the last few months. The public hearing is the first time the selectmen will introduce this idea in a public forum outside of selectmen meetings.



Selectman Lewis Ellis said he has done some research about the change but will continue looking into the process to provide more information at the public hearing. He said that while he cannot say for sure how much a town manager would cost the town, it would be comparable to Stonington, which is about $50,000 for the position, currently held by Kathleen Billings.



Other items on the May 18 agenda are potentially changing the length of terms for treasurer, tax collector and town clerk positions, as well looking at the length of term for the road commissioner position. Also included is an article to authorize the selectmen to transfer $150,000 from the road equipment reserve account to the general fund for the purpose of paying the balance on the new fire truck and a new heating system for Town Hall.



A special town meeting to vote on the proposed articles is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, May 25.

