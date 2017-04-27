Residents pass 75 articles at annual town meeting

News Feature

Sue and Dan MacDonald cast their votes in favor of one of the articles on the warrant.

by Monique Labbe

Just over 20 residents approved 75 warrant articles, 21 of which were nomination articles, during the annual Isle au Haut town meeting on April 24.



The municipal warrants were left open for discussion in terms of dollar amounts, as the selectmen were unsure of how a few of the accounts would shape up, according to First Selectman Peggi Stevens, who was reelected to that seat during the meeting.



Included as a discussion article was the roads and bridges account. Road commissioner Leland Small said that he would like to see the account at $38,000, because many of the roads will need work. That account had a little over $15,000 in it, according to the selectmen, so Small suggested the town raise another $15,000 with an extra $7,772 transferred from vehicle excise tax and registration fees. That article was approved.



Another article, 52, which asked how much the town would raise for property tax revaluation and/or planning garnered much discussion. Stevens said it was a discussion item and the selectmen did not have a suggested amount because they were unclear about what the residents’ priorities were in that regard.



Tina Tully, a member of the planning board, noted that she and Tax Collector Lisa Turner field phone calls asking for copies of the tax maps on a regular basis. The problem, she said, is that those maps have become illegible.



“We’re at the point now where I can honestly say it’s like we don’t have any tax maps,” said Tully. “We need to hire somebody to redo them because we can’t even make copies of the ones we have now.”



Some in attendance voiced concern about revaluation, and perhaps making that a priority. When asked when the last time the property values had been assessed, Tully said they had been done last year.



“The state came in and told us that we are in line with what we use as values when making out the property taxes,” she said. “You can spend a bunch of money on hiring out if you want, but we are in line with what we should be doing.”



After some discussion, it was decided to pass the article with an amount of $32,500, with much of that money to be put toward preparing new tax maps.



The town also approved $25,000 for the town parking lot account and $50,000 for the Isle au Haut boat services operations account.



On the school side, the town approved a school budget of $281,548, which is the same budget as last year, according to Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington.



Nomination results

Town Clerk (1 year): Rozz Santospago

First Selectman (1 year): Peggi Stevens

Second Selectman (1 year): Dan MacDonald

Third Selectman (1 year): Ahvla McWilliam

Treasurer (1 year): Karen Teague

Tax Collector (1 year): Lisa Turner

Board of Assessors (1 year): Debra Shrader (chairman), Tina Tully, Linda Greenlaw Wessel

Road Commissioner (1 year): Leland Small

Fire Chief (1 year): Luther Smith

Planning Board (1 year seats): Melanie Guzek, Bill Stevens

Planning Board (2 year seat): Christine Hill

Planning Board (3 year seats): Dan MacDonald, Tucker Runge

Colwell Ramp Board: Dan MacDonald (selectmen rep.), Linda Greenlaw Wessell

