Ellsworth Originally published in Castine Patriot, May 11, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, May 11, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, May 11, 2017 MCMH receives an “A” for patient safety

Maine Coast Memorial Hospital has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for commitment to reducing errors, infections, and accidents that can harm patients, according to a news release from the hospital.



“We work hard at Maine Coast to ensure that patient safety is the number one priority for every one of our employees. Everyone from the registration staff who greet you, to the nurses and physicians, to senior leadership are involved in projects to help improve patient safety because we know that it directly impacts the quality of care. Safe care leads to better outcomes, faster recovery, and our patients getting back to living their lives to the fullest as quickly as they can,” Ardelle Bigos, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services, said in the release.



MCMH has focused on additional medication safety initiatives, patient safe handling, and “patient throughput” (meaning patients get the care that they need when they need it) in the past year.



The success of each of these initiatives is centered on communication, which the staff has been improving through the use of huddle meetings and bedside reporting.



The Leapfrog Group, leapfroggroup.org, is a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health care system. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

