Island Speaker Series presents ‘Medicare for All’

News Feature

The Island Speaker Series will present speakers from Maine AllCare (maineallcare.org) who will describe a single, statewide system that would cover all of Maine’s residents, just as Medicare covers seniors. The presentation will be at 5:30 p.m. on May 30 at the Deer Isle-Sunset Congregational Church in Deer Isle. There will be another presentation for fishermen at the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries in Stonington on June 20 at 5:30 p.m.



Major points to be discussed include:



How much does the current system add to costs to cover the private insurance companies’ sales, marketing and processing costs?



How does that compare to single payer systems in other countries?



Are private insurers buying healthcare services as cheaply as they could?



How much does it cost doctors to process claims?



Could lower drug prices be negotiated using the entire state’s buying power?



Maine AllCare has introduced legislation to move toward a Medicare-for-all system. There was a public hearing on the bill by the Joint Committee on Insurance and Financial Services in Augusta on May 4. Learn more about it at the presentation.

