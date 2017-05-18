Reach Center to hold annual gala

News Feature

On Sunday, May 21, the Reach Performing Arts Center will hold its annual gala. The event will start at 3 p.m. in the Reach with a performance of scenes, short plays, and music from students and returning alumni. Several high school students will be inducted into the International Thespian Society.



The public will then be invited to Edgewood Farm (40 Dunham Point Road, Deer Isle) at 4:30 p.m. for refreshments and an auction that includes memorabilia from Cabin Fever productions and from former director Nelson Monteith. The auction will be led by Sarah Doremus and will raise money to support bringing Deer Isle-Stonington students to a Broadway show, Reach programming, the Nelson Monteith Scholarship and more.



Admission is free. For more information, or to donate auction items, contact Reach Director John Lincoln at jlincoln@dis-schools.org or visit thereachpac.com.

