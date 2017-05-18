Students honored for writing skills

News Feature

Four Deer Isle-Stonington High School students—Amy Friedell, Lillian Gray, Caitlyn Morey and Alex Shorey—have received the honor of semifinalist status in the “Letters About Literature” writing contest.



Letters About Literature is a reading and writing contest for students in grades 4-12. Letters are judged on state and national levels. The Level 3 competition is for grades 9-12, and over 1,000 students participated in Maine, according to a news release.



During the first semester of 2016-2017, students in Kimberley Larsen’s junior and senior English classes were challenged to write a letter about a piece of literature that had special meaning to them. All of the students enrolled in her classes participated, and their work was submitted as a school “set” into the Letters About Literature contest sponsored by the Library of Congress. The writing was judged on the criteria of audience, purpose, grammatical conventions and originality.



Recently, the school received notification that stated “the class set was incredibly strong” and that four of the school’s students made it through two rounds of judging in Pennsylvania and one round in Maine out of 1,000 other students: Friedell, Gray, Morey and Shorey. Friedell also received special recognition in the form of Honorable Mention.



“This award is not always given, but the judges all thought her work was ‘unforgettable, with its heart, message and creativity,’” Larsen wrote in the release. All letters become the property of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress to publicize and print their work, giving name to the school and state that they are from.



Larsen congratulated the student recipients and called their achievement “yet another testament to the wonderful, creative and special students attending our school.”

