Water Co. accepts bid for Main Street project

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

Selectmen on Monday awarded the contract for replacement of the water main on Main Street.



The selectmen, who also serve as the board for the utility, accepted the low bid from Vaughn Thibodeau II. Thibodeau’s bid of $680,520 was the lowest of four received.



The bid is well below initial estimates, according to Annaleis Hafford, the engineer for Olver Associates who manages the water company. She had anticipated bids in the $890,000 range. With the bid lower than anticipated, Hafford said the company will have about $148,000 left over to use on other projects, including work at the pump station.



Although Hafford said she had some concerns about Thibodeau’s bid, she recommended hiring him. Her specific concern was the amount allocated for traffic control, just $25,000. Hafford said she had estimated it would take about $75,000 and other bidders had included between $70,000 and $80,000.



“I’m concerned that the project will take more than [$25,000],” Hafford said. “I’ve talked with him and he said he has people who have had traffic control training and that he’s comfortable with his bid. That’s up to them. They have to do a good job [on traffic control].”



Several Main Street business owners attended the meeting and raised questions about how the project will affect their businesses. Hafford pulled no punches and acknowledged that the project will be disruptive at a time when there still will be summer visitors in the area. Thibodeau will do some preliminary work in the summer, but none of the excavation or other work will begin until after Labor Day, she said. Work needs to begin then, she said, in order to have the job done before the paving plants close in November.



One man asked if the budget included a line to cover loss of business, arguing the project will devastate business. The budget does not include such funds, Hafford said, adding that while the project will be disruptive, the contractor is required to provide pedestrian access for customers to get to businesses. Although it is possible to do this type of project in the winter, Hafford told business owners that the cost was prohibitive.



“We’ve got a $1 million grant to get this done,” Hafford said. “The water company has no other opportunity to get this done and the only time to do this is when businesses are busy.”



In response to questions, Hafford said one of the first things the contractor will do—before Labor Day—will be to connect temporary water lines to businesses and homes in the project area. There will be some loss of service when they switch over to the temporary lines, but the contractor will coordinate with business owners and residents, she said. Although the goal is to provide that temporary water service without interruption, Hafford noted that accidents can happen during construction that could disrupt water service.



Hafford said there will be another public meeting on the project and that the water company will arrange to have representatives from Thibodeau there to explain the project in detail and to answer questions. That meeting was tentatively set for June 19, the date of the next regular water company meeting.

