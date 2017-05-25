Deer Isle Stonington High School announces top students

News Feature

Valedictorian: Jordyn Judkins

Jordyn Judkins is the daughter of Daniel and Jessi Judkins of Deer Isle. She has been involved in pep band, jazz band, and tennis through all four years of high school as well as a senior editor of the yearbook. She is a member of peer support and the National Honor Society and received the Maine Principal’s Association Award for academic excellence and outstanding citizenship. Jordyn has been accepted to the University of Maine, Orono where she plans on studying mechanical engineering.



Salutatorian: Madison Frazier

Madison is the daughter of Chad and Jodie Frazier of Deer Isle. Madison played basketball and softball all four years of high school and is a member of the National Honor Society. She completed a 60-hour internship at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital this spring and plans on attending Husson University where she will study nursing.



First Honors Essayist: Torri Bray

Torri is the daughter of Dexter Bray Jr. of Deer Isle and Joe and Nicole Knight of Ellsworth. Torri was a senior editor of the yearbook as well as senior class treasurer and secretary. She completed a 60-hour internship at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital this spring and plans on attending the University of Maine Fort Kent where she will study nursing.



Second Honors Essayist: Alex Shorey

Alex is the son of Evelyn Duncan of Stonington and grandson of Sharon Benner of Clinton. He has participated in theater, jazz band, and pep band in his two years at Deer Isle-Stonington. Alex plans on attending Job Corps after graduation and becoming a welder.



Deer Isle-Stonington High School has named the honor parts for the Class of 2017. Graduation is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 11, at 1 p.m. in the DISHS gym. There are 20 graduates in the class.

