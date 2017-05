News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, May 25, 2017 Island Memorial Day finds a new Stonington home

The Island’s Memorial Day observance will be held in Stonington on Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

by Faith DeAmbrose

The Island’s Memorial Day observance will be held in Stonington this year, finding a new space inside the Opera House.



The observance will take place on Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m.



The theme of this year’s event will be World War I.



For more information call 367-2940.