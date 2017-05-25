News Feature

Our Community Originally published in Castine Patriot, May 25, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, May 25, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, May 25, 2017 Memorial Day deadlines

In observance of Memorial Day, Penobscot Bay Press offices will be closed Monday, May 29.



The deadline for news from the public and Coming Events is Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. The Stonington and Blue Hill offices will close at 3 p.m. on Friday.



The usual deadlines will apply on Tuesday, May 30, at 1 p.m. for classified and display advertising, letters and columns to the editor; and on Wednesday, May 31, at 8:30 a.m. for Remembrances. Thank you for your cooperation.

