Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries names new executive director

News Feature

The Board of Directors of Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries announced in a news release that Paul Anderson will join the nonprofit in September and fully assume executive director duties on January 1. Anderson succeeds founding Executive Director Robin Alden, who is stepping down after 14 years leading MCCF, formerly known as Penobscot East Resource Center.



Anderson is currently the Director of the Maine Sea Grant College Program at the University of Maine where he has been for the last 16 years. The Sea Grant portfolio includes commercial fisheries, aquaculture, coastal community development, ecosystem health, and coastal resiliency. He also serves in national leadership with the Sea Grant Association and is co-leader for the new state-bond-funded Alliance for Maine’s Marine Economy. At the university, he holds two additional positions: Research Network Director of the Sustainable Ecological Aquaculture Network and Director of the Aquaculture Research Network.



He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in microbiology from the University of Maine and has served in key positions at the Maine Department of Marine Resources. For years, he was chairman of the Maine Fishermen’s Forum Board.



MCCF has received national and international recognition for its work securing a future for Maine fishing communities, an investment in co-management of marine resources, investing in people through education and leadership, in collaborative science and in advocacy for fishermen and their communities. Information: 367-2708 or info@coastalfisheries.org.

