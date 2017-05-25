Marine center seeks access from Hagen Dock

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

As the initial phase of the Hagen Dock project nears completion, the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries (formerly Penobscot East Resource Center) has raised concerns about the town’s plan to install a fence that center officers say will block access to their facility from the dock.



The five-foot fence is designed to run from the end of the town portion of Hagen Dock to the corner of the fire station along the property line. The problem, according to Bobbi Billings, administrative director at MCCF, is that the fence would block the entire end of the dock cutting off access to the MCCF facility which is located beyond town property at the end of the dock. Billings asked selectmen Monday night to consider installing a gate to provide a way for visitors and fishermen to get to the center.



Without a gate, Billings said, the only way to get to the MCCF building is to walk back to the store at the other end of Hagen Dock and then walk up Atlantic Avenue. The center’s touch tank has become a popular attraction, with about 2,700 people visiting it during a three-month period last year, Billings said. That number is expected to double this year, she said, but the center is concerned that they won’t come if they have to walk all the way around to Atlantic Avenue to get there.



Likewise, fishermen come to the center, some to deliver “critters” for the touch tank, others to attend evening meetings.



“There’s no way up that ramp and to our property,” Billings said. “We need a gate. We need to have access to our property.”



While selectmen seemed generally sympathetic, they raised concerns about the town’s liability if a gate were installed. The concern was that someone could fall from the dock onto the rocks or into the water in the open space between the dock and the building.



Selectman John Robbins suggested that the gate could be installed and left open while the center was open if the center officers would take responsibility for closing and locking it. Although Billings was agreeable, Selectman Chris Betts balked at the idea.



“We can’t pass along our liability trusting that someone is going to lock the gate,” Betts said.



Selectman John Steed, himself an attorney, questioned whether the town would have any liability if someone walked through the gate and was injured. Steed pointed out that they would not be on town property, so the town would not have any responsibility.



That scenario was muddied later in the discussion when Billings noted that although MCCF did have a small section of property at the edge of the dock and outside the fence, there also is a small section of town property that would be located outside the proposed fence. Billings said she had been told that a small box on that parcel contained electrical and other infrastructure that had been installed as part of the Hagen Dock project.



She argued that MCCF needed a gate big enough to allow vehicles to pass through in order to maintain and repair the building and added that the town needed that access, too, in order to get to the electrical box.



Bllings also rejected the idea of creating access to Atlantic Avenue between the restaurant and the fire house.



In the end, selectmen decided they needed to look at the property and try to come up with a solution. Several selectmen planned to meet with Town Manager Kathleen Billings at the dock.



Town Manager Billings noted that any change to the design could cost the town additional money and time. The time could be a factor. The contractor is required to complete the project by June 1. Changes could delay completion of the project beyond that date.

