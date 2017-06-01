‘Tea with Ellenore’ offered in Castine

News Feature

Castine Woman’s Club and the Wilson Museum will host Tea with Ellenore—a unique program offering a glimpse into the life of the Wilson Museum’s Ellenore Doudiet, as presented by one of her “friends” portrayed by Johanna Sweet. Rare photos of Ellenore, examples of her artwork, and anecdotes from her life and that of her family will fill this teatime program at the Wilson Museum, Hutchins Education Center, 112 Perkins Street in Castine on Tuesday, June 6 from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn about this remarkable woman whose life as the daughter of archaeologist John Howard Wilson (founder of the Wilson Museum) enabled her to participate as a child in her father’s archaeological expeditions, whose young adulthood met with love and tragedy, and whose devotion to her beloved Nautilus Island and the Castine community enriched the world well beyond local borders. Tea and a variety of sweet treats will be served; the linen tablecloths, fine china and silver all recalling the style and ambiance of a bygone era. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Wilson Museum at 326-9247 or info@wilsonmuseum.org. />