Kumiega’s votes earn top marks from environmental group

News Feature

State Rep. Walter Kumiega, D-Deer Isle, has earned top marks from Maine Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy group. Kumiega earned a 100 percent score for votes on pro-environment and public health, according to a press release from the House Democratic Office.

“I’m honored to be recognized, particularly when it comes to the work we did this year to protect first responders from toxic chemicals,” said Kumiega, who co-chairs the Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee. “A clean, safe environment is good for workers, good for public health, good for taxpayers, good for our economy and good for future generations.”



Kumiega was the primary sponsor of a successful bill banning the sale of furniture containing toxic flame retardant chemicals, a major legislative priority for firefighters, consumer protection advocates and the environmental community.



Lawmakers were scored for their votes on seven key bills from the first session of the 128th Legislature. The bills included mining protections, banning toxic chemicals in upholstery, raising awareness of arsenic in well water and adding a 5 cent deposit on ‘nip’ liquor bottles in an effort to reduce litter.



Lawmakers were also scored on critical solar legislation that ultimately failed in the House when not enough representatives voted to override the governor’s veto.



Kumiega is serving his fourth term in the Maine House and represents Deer Isle, Isle au Haut, Stonington and eight other towns.

