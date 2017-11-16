Island Ad-Vantages Logo

Stonington and Blue Hill
Originally published in Castine Patriot, November 16, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, November 16, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, November 16, 2017
Deadline Notice

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, newspaper deadlines will be advanced as follows for the November 23 issue:
• Coming Events: Friday, November 17, at 1 p.m.
• News from the public: Friday, November 17, at 3 p.m.
• Classified and display ads: Monday, November 20, at 1 p.m.
• Letters to the Editor and columns: Monday, November 20, at 1 p.m.
• Remembrances: Tuesday, November 21, at 8:30 a.m.

Penobscot Bay Press offices in Stonington and Blue Hill will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 17. The papers will be mailed and distributed Wednesday, November 22. The offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24.

Happy Thanksgiving!


