Help available for navigating Health Insurance Marketplace

News Feature

The Open Enrollment period for 2018 health coverage has begun and will end on December 15, the last day to enroll in or change plans for new coverage to start January 1, according to a news release. If you don’t enroll in a 2018 health insurance plan by December 15, you can’t enroll in a health insurance plan for 2018 unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. If you don’t have qualifying health coverage in 2018, you will need to pay a fee. The fee for not having coverage in 2018 is $695 per adult up to $2,085 or 2.5 percent of household income, whichever is higher.



Another key issue to keep in mind this open enrollment is that Anthem plans will not be available to you on the Health Marketplace. If you had an Anthem plan on the Health Marketplace for 2017, your plan will end and you will automatically be enrolled in a similar plan offered by Community Health Options or Harvard Pilgrim. Downeast Community Partners strongly encourages people with these Anthem plans to research the other plans offered on the Marketplace prior to being re-enrolled because there may be another plan that will meet your personal health and financial needs better.



Downeast Community Partners (formerly Washington Hancock Community Agency) is part of the Community Action Navigator Consortium and is a partner in a statewide network of certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators. Navigators provide free in-person assistance to help you apply for and enroll in coverage through the Marketplace. The services are for everyone who resides in Washington and Hancock counties. The organization is not affiliated with any insurance company, so its members provide fair and unbiased advice. Navigators can help you access programs that could lower your monthly health premiums and out-of-pocket costs and understand the options available to you. Your private information is protected and never shared with anybody.



If you have questions about the Health Insurance Marketplace, call Bobbi Harris at 610-5916 or email her at Bobbi.Harris@DowneastCommunityPartners.org.

