Hospital chaplain shares bedside stories in memoir

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

From a spiritual perspective, helping those in their final days peacefully leave this world is not tragic, according to Joan Paddock Maxwell, a chaplain who spent years sitting, and often praying, at hospital bedsides.



“My job is to be like the server, and just help the patient see the divine that is all over the place,” she said. “I usually refer to the ‘mystery’ but not the word ‘god’ [because] some people have such horrible religious experiences.”



That said, “there are very few atheists in fox holes,” she added.



Maxwell, a longtime summer resident of Deer Isle, shares her experiences in the memoir Soul Support: Spiritual Encounters at Life’s End. She spoke at the Stonington library in August and is currently on a book tour in the Northeast.



Her call to chaplaincy came from spending time with five friends, all dying, who had asked her to spend time with them, she said. She earned a graduate degree in theology, while also taking formal hospital chaplaincy training courses.



“It was clear to me that I was called to be a hospital chaplain [but] I felt unworthy,” she said. “So I wanted to have a good theological education and be able to talk in depth with patients.”



Maxwell began her training in 1999, following stints as a scientific textbook editor and a teacher, by spending her mornings studying in Wellesley Theological Seminary and her afternoons in acute care at a Washington, D.C., hospital.



Her memoir describes her own path, and the many people she visited as hospital chaplain, to experiencing “holy encounters between the human spirit and the divine.” She bears a sort of spiritual witness, while also delving into more abstract subjects, such as how a benevolent god allows suffering.



“What makes this book different is that it is very open about prayer and the role of prayer,” she said. “Most people don’t talk about prayer….They don’t actually talk about what it’s like, how you feel, the different kinds of prayer.”



As a chaplain, she is trained to pray at a patient’s bedside only if the patient or, if the patient has died, their family, wants her to, but she noted that “when people are in need, people take chances.”



She also learned that the dying are often visited by family and strangers who have died before them. She has seen her patients sit up and hold out their arms to welcome them, and related how once, when telling one patient how this can sometimes occur, the woman said, “Oh, you mean like the man sitting at the end of my bed?”



Maxwell said the message of her book is to not die in fear. “That is the message of the book,” she said. “We’re all going to die. I don’t want to die, nobody wants to die. Life is precious. But [dying] is not horrible. There is goodness that can take place. There is suffering, and sometimes it can hurt a lot, but wonderful things happen.”



Profits from the book will be donated to Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that facilitates contemplative prayer as a way of life and practice.

