Island nomination papers available

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Nomination papers for open seats for board of selectmen, CSD 13 board and other municipal positions open Wednesday, November 22. Elections will be held at town meeting March 5, 2018.



In Stonington,

Two three-year terms: board of selectmen, currently held by Evelyn Duncan and Christopher Betts.

Two three year terms: sanitary district trustees, in-district.

One three-year term: sanitary district trustee, at large.

Papers are available at the town office, and must be returned by 4 p.m. on January 4.



In Deer Isle,

One three-year term: board of selectman, currently held by Lew Ellis.

One-year term: treasurer/tax collector, currently held by Myra Weed.

One-year term: town clerk, currently held by Heather Cormier.

One-year term: road commissioner, currently held by Bert Schmidt.

Papers are available at the town office and must be returned by close of business on January 4.



CSD 13:

Two three-year school board terms, currently held by Stephen York and Loring Kydd.

Papers are available at the School Union 76 office, at the Deer Isle-Stonington High School, and must be returned by 12 p.m. on January 4.

