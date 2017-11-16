Students honor veterans

News Feature

Students in the first and second grades sing the Army Song.

by Monique Labbe

Students at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School heard stories from military veterans during a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day on November 8.



The gymnasium was packed with students, parents and families of the veterans, who spoke one at a time as they detailed their time serving in the U.S. military. The veterans ranged from Army officers to members of the Navy, Marines and Air Force.



The veterans kept their stories brief, outlining what made them join the military, how long they served and how they continue to be connected even today. One of the common themes was that several of the veterans joined the military to become a part of something and to learn a trade that they could take with them when their service was over.



Richard Eaton of Stonington, who served two years in the Army, was among one of the veterans who joined because of an urge to become part of the service.



“When I got out of high school, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, so I enlisted,” Eaton said. “I made many good relationships during my time in the service, and learned a lot of really great things.”



The students had the opportunity to ask questions. Those ranged from how long the veteran served, what they did when they got out of the service, how old they were, and, in one case, what kind of car they drove.



“How old are you now?” one student asked veteran Peter Dodge, who chuckled and responded that he was “somewhere in the 70s.”



That question followed a question from another student asking Dodge how old he was when he went into the military. Dodge answered that he was in his early 20s at the time.



Students in the first and second grade honored the veterans by singing the Army Song and the Marines’ Hymn, while the third- and fourth-grade students sang the Air Force Song and the U.S. Navy Song.



After the assembly, a reception was held in the cafeteria for the veterans, their families and Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School staff.

