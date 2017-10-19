First Responders train for better coordination

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

Emergency response is ever changing and as the volunteers responsible for safety on the island change, making sure all who respond are on the same page is essential. That is how a handful of area responders spent the latter part of Wednesday, October 11.



Members of the Deer Isle and Stonington fire departments, along with emergency medical technicians from Memorial Ambulance Corps, spent time with LifeFlight of Maine working on the practical nature of their relationship.



LifeFlight staff, including Charlie Beller, the Bangor Ground Safety Coordinator, spoke for about an hour about what the organization does and what they need from ground forces to be successful, Walter Reed of Memorial Ambulance Corps said after the training session.



For some, like Reed, the training is one he has participated in multiple times, but for many new EMTs and firefighters it was the first time they heard the information. The training session is conducted “semi-regularly,” said Reed, and it was coordinated by MAC Training Officer Julie Reed.



During the first part of the training, the do’s and don’ts of helicopter response were addressed, along with an explanation of the ground services LifeFlight provides. “They stressed that if weather is too bad they also have a ground ambulance, and no matter the conditions they will come if called,” said Reed.



After the explanation came the hands-on part: “The fire departments are responsible for setting up a landing zone,” so as part of the process, they did just that. A helicopter was dispatched from its home location on the roof of Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, arriving at the Stonington Municipal Airport late afternoon.



“They have a significant level of expertise. We call them when we think it is potentially serious and they will come by air or by ground,” added Reed.



There are two preset landing zones on the island. One is at the Stonington Airport and the other is the ballfield at the Deer Isle Elementary School. “From there on in we leave it up to the pilots who will find a suitable spot, said Reed, adding, “We had a recent run where we had to call LifeFlight and it wasn’t convenient to go to the preset spots so “working with the people on the ground” they identified a spot to land.



Reed said that one thing remains true year after year and that is the organization’s reliance on donations to survive. “[LifeFlight] stressed to us that if it weren’t for donations they wouldn’t survive. “That is the same way for ambulance service,” said Reed, adding, “Fortunately, we do get good community support because we wouldn’t survive without that either.”

