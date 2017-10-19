High schoolers to perform experimental plays

News Feature

Deer Isle High Schol students Gunner Phoenix, Ben Penfold, Caleb Hardie, and Mason Plummer rehearse for Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, a performance that will take place at the Reach Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21.

The theater program at Deer Isle - Stonington High School will present Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind—a series of very short plays—at the Reach Performing Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21, at 7 p.m. All tickets are by donation.



The plays in Too Much Light are by Greg Allen of Chicago’s Neo-Futurists, an experimental theater troupe.



When the audience arrives at the Reach auditorium they will see a mostly bare stage, save for a clothesline with each of the 30 plays numbered. Each audience member will be handed a “menu” with the evening’s plays listed, and the cast will ask the audience to determine the order in which the plays are performed. The result will be a night of unpredictable entertainment in which the audience is a major part of the show.



The cast of 15 high school students will try to complete 30 plays in 60 minutes. Some of the shorts are funny, some poignant, some irreverent. They run the gamut from titles such as Night Vision to This Play Does Not Exist to The Autobiography of a Match.



The cast and crew are: Eliza Borntraeger, Ian Cust, Wyatt Eaton, Amy Friedell, Riley Getto, Caleb Hardie, Ella Marshall, McHenna Martin, Oskar Mattes, Grace Morey, Emma Plummer, Ben Penfold, Mason Plummer, Rachel Shepard, Drew Wendall, and Mason Woodman.



For information: 348-6301, jlincoln@dishs.org or www.thereachpac.com.

