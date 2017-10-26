News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, October 26, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, October 26, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 26, 2017 Herries to retire from music library

After seven years as executive director of the Bagaduce Music Lending Library, Martina Herries will retire at the end of 2017.



Herries’ personal journey began in Jena, Germany. Her family moved to New Jersey in December 1957. Graduating from New Jersey’s Montclair State College in 1971, she taught high school German for two years before becoming a flight attendant for Air New Zealand. It was in that position that she met her husband Bruce Herries and they moved to Maine.



When Herries and her husband moved to Surry in 2005, she had no thought of a professional career, but when friendly neighbor Nina Doak invited her to join the group of volunteers at the Bagaduce Music Lending Library in Blue Hill, she came along “to explore.”



It was a good fit. Herries had grown up in a musical household; her father had been an amateur violinist and her mother a pianist, and Herries herself grew up making music.



As a library volunteer, Herries quickly became “a regular,” working closely with library founder Mary Cheyney Gould. When the library needed a manager for the annual Blue Hill Pops concert, she willingly took on the job.



In 2007, the Herries family relocated to Australia, but they returned to Surry in late 2010.



By the next year, the music library was looking for an executive director and Herries was offered the job. That, too, was a good fit. Since assuming the position, Herries has guided the library in its growth and through a capital campaign that concluded with the library’s move into its newly built home on Blue Hill’s South Street.



“Martina’s warmth and effervescent personality have been a guiding light over the past years,” said Library Board President Ellie Horwitz in a press release, who credits Herries with making the dream of a new facility a reality.



With the move completed in July 2017, husband Bruce retiring, and with two small grandsons in San Francisco, Herries decided to retire at the end of 2017. “She will be profoundly missed,” said Horwitz.



But Herries notes that the “new” Bagaduce Music Lending Library is a wonderful place to work and will offer rewarding opportunities for the next executive director.



Horwitz said the library is seeking an organized and energetic leader who will guide the diverse music organization into its next chapter. The executive director oversees administration, programs and priorities of the library, and key duties include fundraising, marketing and community outreach.



For more information, visit bagaducemusic.org

