State of Maine Originally published in Castine Patriot, October 26, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, October 26, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 26, 2017 Maine forests to open for deer season Saturday

by Monique Labbe

The 2017 deer hunting season for firearms starts Saturday, October 28, with Maine residents day. During firearm season, which runs from Monday, October 30, through Saturday, November 25, hunters are allowed to use firearms, crossbows, bow and arrow, and muzzleloaders.



According to the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website, hunters are prohibited from hunting deer via baiting, or hunting from a blind or observation stand overlooking said bait. Illegal baits include salt, nuts, fruits, grain or other foods or baits known to attract deer. This does not apply to deer stands or blinds overlooking standing crops, foods left as a result of natural occurrences or agricultural operations, or bear bait that has been placed at a blind or stand in accordance to bear baiting laws.



The hunting of antlerless deer is also prohibited under Maine hunting laws, unless a special permit has been acquired during both firearm and muzzleloader seasons. An antlerless deer is described as a deer that has no antlers or has antlers less than three inches in length measured at the skull.



The town of Isle au Haut, and Mount Desert Island are two nearby areas closed to hunting this season.



During deer hunting season, hunters are required to wear two articles of fluorescent orange, so as to be seen by other hunters in the area. Hikers should adhere to this rule as well, so as not to be mistaken for an animal walking through the woods.



Those lucky enough—or skilled enough—to bag a deer can tag and register their prize at a number of tagging stations in the area, including Mike’s Market II in Blue Hill, Northern Bay Market in Penobscot, C&G Grocery in Sedgwick, The Surry Store in Surry, and Mountain View Variety and Snowman’s Grocery in Orland.



Hunting licenses are $26 for those 16 and older and $8 for those younger than 16 and are available at local town offices in the area. They are also available online via the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website, maine.gov/ifw/hunting-trapping/licenses-permits.

