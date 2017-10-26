Electric vehicles the ‘future of automotives’

News Feature

Geoff Marshall plugs in the electric vehicle to charge for the next day.

by Monique Labbe

The automobile was invented in the late 1800s, with rudimentary exteriors and a motor that got less than 10 miles to the gallon. In the decades following, vehicles have changed in style and operation. Most recently, the goal of many automotive companies has been to develop vehicles that not only get better gas mileage, but also operate by alternative methods of fuel.



Geoff Marshall of Deer Isle recently purchased such a vehicle, an electric 2017 Ford Focus hatchback, for his wife Cathy.



Marshall said he has been interested in purchasing an electric vehicle for years, but was waiting until one came out with a 100-mile range. The Ford Focus, and a few other manufacturers, met this requirement, as well as a 40-minute charging time, in 2017, he said.



“Every morning it’s fully fueled. You don’t have to think about going to a gas station. Unless you’re planning a 100-plus-mile trip,” said Marshall.



Upon first driving the car, Marshall said that it feels similar to driving a regular gas-powered car. As the ride continues, however, the “experience transforms.”



“There’s no stress or strain going up hills or accelerating, just smooth unlimited power. And quiet, quiet, quiet,” he said.



“Now my [Toyota] Prius feels like riding a chainsaw,” he added.



Because the vehicle is charged every day, Marshall has not had to charge on the road, even on a recent trip from Deer Isle to Bangor and back. A charging station is available in Bucksport, however, courtesy of Power Wise, in case of emergencies. That charging station only gives a driver 20 miles of range.



The gold standard of chargers for electric vehicles is a DC fast charger, which can give a car as much as 400 miles of range. There is a lack of these types of chargers on the road, which is the biggest inconvenience if traveling over 100 miles during a day, according to Marshall.



Despite that inconvenience, Marshall said the future of automotives is electric cars.



“[Electric vehicles] are inevitable,” he said. “We cannot keep burning fossil fuels.”



Marshall noted that electric vehicles have about four times the efficiency of gas or diesel. Two thirds of the fuel in a car is wasted on heat. Electricity is also less expensive than gas, as Marshall’s wife has spent about $1.52 during her 26 mile round-trip travels from Little Deer Isle to Blue Hill and back for work.



There is also less maintenance with an electric vehicle, he added, because there are no fluids except for coolant and wiper. Some of the similar maintenance requirements of a fuel-powered car are brakes and tires.



Along with benefiting the environment, the overall experience of driving an electric vehicle has been positive for the Marshall family.



“[It’s] awesome,” said Marshall. “From every stop, the car behind gets really small really fast. Everyone who has driven it wants one.”

