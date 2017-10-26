News Feature

Our Community Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, October 26, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 26, 2017 Tuition, superintendent agreements ease school choice Local students move between districts

by Anne Berleant

The tradition that students attend school in the district they reside in is becoming less taken for granted in Maine, and Hancock County. Parents transfer children to schools outside their districts for a variety of reasons, but the one constant is they are choosing where to send their children to elementary school.



Students may transfer through superintendent agreements, or as tuition students, transfer to Castine or Brooklin, which both have policies in place to accept paying students.



Schools accepting students through superintendent agreements are reimbursed through state subsidy at about $3,200 per student. Castine and Brooklin charge somewhere between $3,000 and $4,000 tuition per student, basing acceptance on available classroom space and other policy guidelines.



School boards also usually have policies in place to allow teachers’ children to attend if the teacher lives outside the district.



A superintendent’s transfer request is never certain. Parents file a request, and superintendents either grant or deny it, usually basing their decision on educational reasons.



If denied, parents may appeal to the state commissioner of education, who began routinely overturning superintendent decisions several years ago, in particular after a 2013 amendment to the state statute on student transfers that broadened the scope of acceptable reasons, from educational reasons to “if in the student’s best interest.” This amendment passed shortly after a proposed bill for school choice failed to win legislative approval.



“Everybody knows that this is something that is now an option. It’s a tough deal because the legislature did not pass a bill on school choice,” Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt said in 2016. The numbers show little has changed.



Elementary students on the move

Total U93/U76 enrollment: 960 ±

Via superintendents agreements: 54

Via teacher requests: 14 ±

Via tuition - Castine: 9

Via tuition - Brooklin: 5

Most transfers out: Deer Isle-Stonington, 21 or 10 percent

Most transfers in: Blue Hill, 30 or about 11 percent

