CSD 13 looks to share materials, services

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The CSD 13 board agreed to sharing some services with fellow Union 76 member Sedgwick Elementary School during its monthly meeting on October 3.



The agreement stemmed from a conversation board members had with Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington in July. “Several” island students attend Sedgwick Elementary School through Superintendent’s agreements, and because of that Elkington said he would like to see some of the support and materials be paid for from the CSD 13 budget.



“I’m not talking $20,000 of materials here, but we’d be looking at $5,000 or so,” he said.



Some of those materials and services would include computers, professional development costs, and other things that would help service the island students attending school in Sedgwick.



CSD 13 board member Skip Greenlaw noted that about 25 years ago, the number of students being home-schooled was very high, and the district did “all they could” to help support those students from a financial standpoint.



“As long as it’s within reason, I don’t see any problem with it,” said Greenlaw.



Elkington added that the students attending school in Sedgwick were not there because they or their parents were unhappy with their education or their experience at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School.



“These students are there for unique reasons, it’s not like they just wanted to get away from our schools,” he said.



The superintendent also noted that the sharing of services is something that he would like to discuss at the broader Union 76 level, which also includes the Brooklin School in addition to the Deer Isle-Stonington schools and Sedgwick. Elkington said it was something that would be brought up at the next union board meeting later this year.



“It’s a good conversation to have,” he said.



The board was unanimously in favor of sharing services with Sedgwick, and chairman Jane Osborne told Elkington to go ahead with the agreement.

