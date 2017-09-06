Celebrating 30 years of K’s Kwisine

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Harry Kaiserian’s K’s Kwisine column, which began in the Castine Patriot and was then added to Island Ad-Vantages and The Weekly Packet, turns 30 years old on September 17, and the 79-year-old columnist is celebrating the affair with a reissue of his very first public column. Thirty years ago, though, that column and all the ones after it were far from the foodie’s mind.



“It’s a funny story,” said Kaiserian in the kitchen of his Castine home. “I had a good friend by the name of Jim Nichols, and he raised sheep. One day, he came up to me and told me no one was buying his lambs.”



Kaiserian gently told his friend that lamb was an acquired taste, and that, especially in America, not many people knew of a variety of ways to prepare and cook lamb. Nichols, knowing his friend’s passion for cooking, suggested Kaiserian submit recipes for lamb to the newspaper so that more people might show interest in buying the lambs.



“I told him I knew three recipes for lamb, and that it probably wouldn’t work very well,” said Kaiserian.



During that same time, the Castine Patriot lost its food editor, and the newspaper was without a weekly food column. Not to be turned down so easily, Nichols approached then Castine Patriot editor Mike Tonery, who was also a friend of Kaiserian, and told him he should have Kaiserian write the column. The two colluded and took their friend out for lunch a couple days later.



“Now you see, that’s my weakness,” said Kaiserian. “You can ask me to do anything after you buy me lunch.”



He eventually agreed to the column, but had his own set of stipulations before the final handshake was made.



“I was very clear that I wanted the column about food, and not just recipes,” said Kaiserian. “I wanted the freedom to talk about food and how it relates to film, literature, the world.”



The other point of importance was that he wanted recipes from the people in the communities surrounding him, foods that were family favorites.



“I have a firm belief that every recipe has already been made,” he said. “I’m not the one coming up with them, just adding things to them some times, or not at all.”



Thirty years later, Kaiserian has amassed a collection of hundreds of columns, which he keeps neatly tucked away in a drawer in his desk, a testament to his days being drilled with organizational skills in the Navy. Each column reminds him of a story, and most of those stories have inspired columns. The recipes have also been made into a cookbook, published in 2001 by Penobscot Books.



His love of food, coupled with his background as a longtime educator before his retirement, prompted Kaiserian to go one step further. He now teaches several classes with the Senior College in Belfast, as well as at the Wilson Museum and with Colloquy Downeast. Each of Kaiserian’s classes delves deeper into the human relationship with food, as well as the importance of food in books and movies.



“Food has such a deeper meaning in cultures and in the stories that are told in film and novels,” he said. “I love to understand it, and in turn help others understand it.”



From the column to the classes, and a vast array of other work he has done in the community, Kaiserian said that he has received feedback from readership all over the world.



“Every day it seems that someone has something to say about the column,” he said with a chuckle. “I’ve heard from readers in Australia who get the paper sent there, and just in the community here. It’s been a really wonderful thing.”

