From one island to another, local grad student works to build community

News Feature

Abby Barrows participated in a summer program abroad in Japan as a graduate student at the College of the Atlantic. Pictured, a few of the students participating in the program, including Abby Barrows, top left.

by Monique Labbe

Abby Barrows got the opportunity of a lifetime this summer, joining a group of students from College of the Atlantic and other institutions from around the world for a two-week journey to Japan to take part in the Human Ecology Lab and Island of Õsakikamijima Summer Program.



The group traveled to Õsakikamijima, Japan, where they worked with representatives from higher education institutions, as well as interviewed locals on the Seto Inland Sea island to come up with a plan to build a new college on the island. The plans for that college are inspired by the College of the Atlantic and Ashoka University in India, according to the summer program’s website.



Like Maine, the overall population on Õsakikamijima is aging, and there is a lack of young people making homes there. Barrows, who is a graduate student at College of the Atlantic, said that the overall goal was not to go to the island and make changes right away, but rather to talk to community members, including the chamber of commerce, the mayor, business people and farmers, etc. to get their thoughts and ideas on how to bring new, young people to the area for the future.



“They have a history of ship building and trade that dates back 100 years,” said Barrows. “I couldn’t help but think of our island and some of the challenges we’re facing here that are similar.”



Barrows said that while on the trip, she and the other students were “pretty dialed in” to the task at hand and did not get to explore Japan as much as she would have liked. One of the highlights, though, was the two days she spent in Hiroshima, which has since been rebuilt and is thriving after a nuclear explosion during WWII.



“We stayed right near the Hiroshima Peace Memorial [site of the explosion], and to walk through and see that was very sobering,” said Barrows.



The group was also treated to a talk by a survivor of the explosion, who at 18 months old was shielded from a falling building by her mother. The entire family survived.



“Spending time in Hiroshima and seeing the effect of nuclear warfare was amazing, especially in our current climate,” she said. “But there’s also such a sense of resilience when you see how the city built itself back up. It’s crazy to me that we would even consider nuclear warfare after knowing the destruction that came from that.”



Barrows has only been back from the trip for a couple of weeks, and between the jet lag and her responsibilities here, she is still processing her time in Japan.



“It was an incredible experience,” she said. “I would actually consider going back to delve deeper into the community there.”



Ideally, though, Barrows would like to go back and explore even more of the country.



“I would go back to Japan in a heartbeat,” she said. “There’s so much food, so much culture. I’d love to go back.”

