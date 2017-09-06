News Feature

Stonington Originally published in The Weekly Packet, September 6, 2017 Islanders have opportunity to learn ‘recovery coaching’ ‘A chance for community members to be involved’

by Anne Berleant

A September 19 event sponsored by the Opiate-Free Island Partnership and Healthy Acadia will outline the who, what, where, when and how of recovery coaching. Coaches are trained volunteers who help mentor individuals in recovery from substance abuse.



“All you need to do is show up,” OFIP’s Charlie Osborn said of the informational meeting.



While recovery coaches are a paid, professional and credentialed position in several states, whose presence is mandated by law in certain emergency situations, Maine “just happens to be behind the curve,” certified recovery coach trainer Denise Black of Healthy Acadia said.



That hasn’t stopped Hancock and Washington County Jails and Downeast Project Hope from embracing the opportunity to incorporate recovery coaches in their efforts to combat drug-related crime and punishment.



Healthy Acadia administers the recovery coach program directly through the jail system and Project Hope.



Six trainers and 70 volunteers have gone through the Healthy Acadia-sponsored training.



Now, Opiate-Free Island Partnership wants to involve the Deer Isle and Stonington communities, and Healthy Acadia is exploring the possibility of partnering with the Island organization.



“We’re building this from the ground up,” Osborn said. “The first thing is to train recovery coaches from our community.”



Opiate-Free Island Partnership will sponsor five island residents to the September training. The informational event will be held at the Island Community Center on Tuesday, September 19, 5-6:30 p.m.



What is a recovery coach?

A recovery coach is a resource broker who helps reduce barriers to people seeking recovery, Black said. A coach can be someone who has “traveled the path of recovery” but that is not a requirement.



What is required is a four-day, 30-hour training program, which Healthy Acadia will next offer in Ellsworth, September 25 to 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The timing coincides with National Recovery Month, but Healthy Acadia has been offering the training since last year.



Friends and family members of people in recovery, “recovery allies” and those in recovery are typical candidates for training, Black said.



The training explores the role and functions of a coach; the components, core values, and guiding principles of recovery; the stages of recovery; ethical and boundaries issues; and recovery wellness planning alongside relationship skills building and self discovery.



“It’s a training unlike anything you’ve ever taken,” Black said. “It’s really a transformational process.”



Once a recovery coach completes training, he or she is matched with “recoverees,” under the administration of Healthy Acadia.



A 2016 Surgeon General’s report, “Facing Addiction in America,” recommends recovery coaches, stating: “Coaches do not provide ‘treatment’ per se, but they often help individuals discharging from treatment to connect to community services while addressing any barriers or problems that may hinder the recovery process. A recovery coach’s responsibilities may include providing strategies to maintain abstinence, connecting people to recovery housing and social services, and helping people develop personal skills that maintain recovery.”

