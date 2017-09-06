News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, September 6, 2017 Lower participation does nothing to dampen spirits at the Blue Hill Fair Agriculture still strong

Amelia Clement and her sheep, Pepper, make their way through the water station during the junior sheep trials.

by Monique Labbe

Driving by the Blue Hill Fair, the first thing one might notice is the Ferris wheel. Inside, however, in addition to the food stands and demolition derbies, are an assortment of animal shows and agricultural presentations that provide fun for both professional farmers and those who just want to pet the cute baby goat in the corner.



This year, overall participation was down in the agricultural components of the fair, according to Rebecca Duhaime, who heads that section of the fairgrounds. Overall, though, she said she found it to be successful.



“I think everything went really well, despite the reduced animal numbers and lack of interest in the Beef Recipe Cook-Off,” she said. “For whatever reason, it just seemed to be an off year. These things tend to go in cycles.”



Duhaime added that some years the barns are full to capacity with animals from surrounding area farms, while other years it is difficult to fill them. Participation from 4-H clubs was also down this year, which Duhaime said could be because participants from five or six years ago are older now, while some have even aged out.



“It’s hard to compete with all the other things that appeal to teenagers. Kids get pulled into a hundred different directions and lots of times the first thing to get cut is the 4-H project,” she said.



Duhaime said she has high hopes for the future despite this year’s lower numbers.



“There is a whole new crop of 4-H kids who are just about old enough to start exhibiting. In a couple of years, I bet you’ll see the numbers start to climb again,” she said.



Additionally, Duhaime said there is an “incredible” group of stalwart farmers who come back to the fair year after year to show their animals. Many of those farmers have been showing at the Blue Hill Fair for 20 years, and one farmer celebrated his 45th year of participation this year.



“I couldn’t ask for a better group of farmers and families to spend five days in September with. I really couldn’t,” said Duhaime.



One of the quirkier things to happen at the fair this year was a power outage, which happened in the middle of the goat show on Saturday evening. Duhaime described it as an adventure.



“To tell you the truth, it was kind of fun and certainly one that will go down in the record books,” she said.



To top that off, fireworks were unexpectedly let off an hour earlier than they were supposed to, leaving Duhaime and the small group of 4-H participants and volunteers scrambling to get the goats under control.



“Those 4H kids handled it like champs. Everybody grabbed a goat and just got on with it. I was so proud,” she said.

