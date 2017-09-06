News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, September 6, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, September 6, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, September 6, 2017 Penobscot Bay Press to host ‘Retail Marijuana: A Community Conversation’ Learn what the new state law means for your town

by Anne Berleant

Confused about the new state law legalizing retail marijuana? Looking for up-to-date information ahead of the September 26 Blue Hill referendum vote? Wondering when and how state legislators plan to begin licensing retail operations?



“Retail Marijuana: A Community Conversation” brings together a panel of knowledgeable professionals on all angles of the issue to present to citizens and town officials and answer questions.



Towns throughout the Peninsula and Island will have to decide how to approach legal retail marijuana operations, including stores, social clubs, product facilities, cultivation facilities and testing facilities, as state legislators work towards implementing that part of the Marijuana Legalization Act passed by voters last November. Under the law municipalities may prohibit or regulate all or some retail operations beyond what the legislature devises.



The four panelists are:



Ellen Best: Blue Hill Selectman and local attorney whose specialties include regulatory compliance for businesses.



Dan Brown: Owner, with Judy Brown, Gravelwood Farm and The Grow Store in Blue Hill, and certified medical marijuana caregiver.



Lynne Williams: Bar Harbor attorney specializing in cannabis law; former Chairman, Maine Independent Green Party; gubernatorial and state senate candidate, 2010.



Tara Young: Certified prevention specialist, Healthy Acadia; conducts community outreach to foster community resiliency and prevent substance misuse and addiction.



Nat Barrows, editor and publisher of Penobscot Bay Press will serve as moderator of the discussion.



What: Panel discussion on retail marijuana

When: Monday, September 18, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Hill Town Hall

Questions may be submitted in advance to news@pbp.me.

