Senior food program cites budget shortfall for changes

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

In “some form or another” a program aimed at seniors, run by Eastern Area Agency on Aging and named Community Café (formerly Meals for ME), has been in existence since 1973, said EAAA Director of Nutrition Services Rob Crone. The program is about to change once more.



As the agency braces for a substantial budget shortfall in the coming year, Crone said the agency is changing the way it funds and administers the Community Café structure.



Area cafés, such as those in Deer Isle and Stonington, Brooksville and Sedgwick currently receive their weekly meals from an EAAA-paid employee that works out of the Deer Run apartment facility in Deer Isle. At the end of this month, that position will be eliminated, said Crone, and replaced by volunteers at the individual locations who will see their weekly meals come from the Bangor Airport food system.



The food, six servings to a package, will arrive at the café location and need to be boiled and served. Crone said that the café in Penobscot has had that structure in place so no changes will take place there.



According to Crone, attendance at cafés across the area is low, and this new model is expected to contain costs enough to keep the program going.



In Brooksville where there are routinely between 50 and 60 people the new model is going to present some challenges, said Audrey Peasley, who helped to found Brooksville’s Community Café 14 years ago. Peasley said the current location, which is the Brooksville Town House, does not have the space to boil enough water to make food for 60, but she is willing to think outside the box to make the program continue. For Peasley, the weekly meal is less about the meal and more about the sense of community and coming together enjoyed by the group.



In Stonington, where the meal is served at Island Community Center, Executive Director Jeannie Hatch said the café group is planning to find out more about the new meals before opting in. “This is an option we have,” said Hatch, “and we will find out more about it.” The location generally serves about 10 meals each week, she said, and at times, as many as 19.



Crone said that EAAA is also looking into other options, as well as partnering with area organizations to keep meals programs going, but those collaborations have not yet developed.



For those in Brooksville, the 14 weekly volunteers are trying to exhaust all options before severing ties with EAAA, which carries the insurance and licensing for the weekly meals. “We can not and will not stop” having weekly meals,” said Peasley.

