New preserve opens on Little Deer Isle

News Feature

A new Island Heritage Trust preserve, while still in its infancy, is open to the public, according to Executive Director Mike Little.



The land was acquired last winter, and work began this spring on the half-mile trail. Little said that it is currently an “in and out trail,” but eventually the plan is to make it into a loop.



Located on Blastow Cove Road, parking for the Lisa Toleman Wotton Preserve is limited, with only a spot or two along the road. Little said IHT is currently looking for funds to develop a parking area at the preserve that could accommodate a handful of cars. As for the trail itself, Little said there are still a few things that need to be done, such as removing an old house and possibly opening up a wider view of Penobscot Bay, though it is open for people to walk.



“It’s still very much a work in progress, but as it is it’s open for people to wander on,” he said.



Signage is up along the road to direct people to the trail, according to Little.

