Ronan named president of two area hospitals

News Feature

M. Michelle Hood, president and chief executive officer of Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems, announced in a press release that John Ronan has been named president of Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and Maine Coast Memorial Hospital. Ronan has led Blue Hill since 2014 and has been acting president at Maine Coast since late 2016.



In making the announcement, Hood said she recognizes Ronan’s excellent work in overseeing the critical leadership needs of both hospitals. “John has been instrumental in the ongoing integration of business and clinical services as well as planning for the future of health delivery service in Hancock County. Unifying leadership of the two hospitals ensures a big picture view,” she said.



The community leadership at both hospitals praised the decision. Deb Ehrlenbach, chairman of the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, said board members fully support Ronan in this permanent role. “I am so very pleased with his strong commitment to our hospital. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with John this past year and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship. The board is excited about Maine Coast’s future and our ability to realize its mission of improving our communities with excellence in healthcare.” And Gordon Stewart, chairman of the Board of Trustees at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, called Ronan a leader who gets things done. “He has extensive healthcare management experience and is committed to Hancock County healthcare. I know John will also contribute greatly to the success of Maine Coast,” he said.



Ronan, who has served in various roles with EMHS for more than 20 years, said he is excited about the possibilities before both hospitals. “The ability to plan services for the long-term benefit of Hancock County is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and I am thrilled to be a part of it,” he said. “And, as I have so often said, I am most fortunate to have found my dream job in a region I love and at a health system I respect.”



Ronan holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Maine, and an MBA with healthcare concentration and a Master of Science in Human Relations, both from Husson University. He is also board certified in healthcare management. He serves on the board of the Maine Hospital Association, chairs the MHA’s Public Policy Council, and serves on the Regional Policy Board of the American Hospital Association. Ronan is married, has two adult children, and lives in Holden.

